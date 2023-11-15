Watch Now
Police: Man hospitalized after Midtown shooting

Posted at 5:38 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 19:38:35-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on North Dodge Boulevard between East Flower Street and East Grant Road around 2 p.m.

A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they are actively searching for the suspect. They have not arrested anyone at this time.

This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

