Police: Man hospitalized after Midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday on North Dodge Boulevard between East Flower Street and East Grant Road around 2 p.m.
A man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers say they are actively searching for the suspect. They have not arrested anyone at this time.
This investigation remains ongoing. Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.
