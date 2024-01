TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is investigating the death of a man in Midtown.

According to TPD, officers responded to the area of 10th St. near Broadway Blvd. and Mountain Ave. early Monday Morning. Police had received reports of a shooting.

Investigators found a dead man at the scene.

Currently, details are limited, but KGUN is expecting more information from TPD later today.

