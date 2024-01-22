Play with clay! NEW class options, second location added to the mix at Tucson Clay Co-Op

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Clay Co-Op is now offering indoor, outdoor wheel and hand building classes.

This is a chance for anyone of any age to get involved and maybe try something new. KGUN9 spent some time with the Director of the Tucson Clay Co-Op and learned why this place is so special.

“Really my goal for the Tucson Clay Co-Op is to operate like I am dead when I am still alive but we’re not there yet," said Maxine Krasnow.

Krasnow has been making pots for decades. She says it gives you a chance to relax, recenter and connect with yourself and the people around you.

“When I was 30 and I was on the pottery wheel my mind was like blah blah blah blah," she said. "I am 75 now and when I sit on the wheel now my mind is totally silent.”

During the pandemic, Tucson Clay Co-Op offered outdoor classes. It was a big hit then so they decided to bring back that option to suit as many people as possible.

“The more you practice the more your body can listen to the clay," said Krasnow.

Tucson Clay Co-Op recently opened a second location where they offer things like clay workshops and private lessons.

“My vision is that location will be the clay art center for the state of Arizona so that eventually we can have famous names in pottery come and do workshops," she said.

The Tucson Clay Co-Op is located at 3326 North Dodge Boulevard in Tucson. Their second location can be found at 809 East 23rd Street by appointment only.

For more information on class dates and times visit their website by clicking here or call 917-705-3803.