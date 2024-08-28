Pima County proposes closing several libraries

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County is considering a new proposal that could significantly impact its public libraries, including downsizing the Joel D. Valdez Main Library in downtown Tucson and closing two other branches by the end of the year.

The proposal suggests closing the downtown library for renovations in December, a move that has sparked concerns among community members who rely on the library as a safe space, especially during the hot summer months.

Library Director Amber Mathewson explained that the renovations aim to improve the library's ability to serve the community. "There are many things that need to be renovated with a very high price tag," Mathewson said. "This is an opportunity to look at how people are currently using the space and what we might do to better serve the community."

The plan also addresses ongoing staffing shortages, which have been a challenge for Pima County libraries for several years. "We’ve been dealing with staffing shortages for several years," Mathewson said. "We’re trying to figure out the best way to serve the most people in the community with the staff and resources we have."

Despite these challenges, Mathewson mentioned the importance of maintaining accessible spaces for the community. "We understand that spaces are super important to communities. We want to maximize the spaces we do have while still providing for those who cannot get to a library."

The potential closures have left some parents concerned. "Emotionally, it would be devastating," one parent said. "If we didn’t have a replacement library close to this location, it would be hard for my kids to get library services."

If the proposal is approved, the Main Library would be downsized, and another location would be converted into a center providing services. The county plans to deploy a bookmobile and four library vans equipped with Wi-Fi to serve the community.

A community survey will be conducted in September to gather public input on the proposal, and KGUN 9 will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.