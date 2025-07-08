Pima County Library keeps kids reading all summer long

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing, offering free books, family events and hands-on activities to keep young minds engaged through August 2 while schools are out.

A new feature this year is an interactive literacy board designed for children at all reading levels. “We wanted to make sure it was inclusive,” said Lindsey Curley, Birth-to-8 Librarian for the Pima County Library. “It’s not just fun; it also builds confidence.”

The goal, Curley said, is to help kids develop a lifelong love for reading and learning, all within the comfort of their local library. The program is open to anyone under 18, and you can go to any of the 25 library branches to participate.