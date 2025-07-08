Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsCommunity Inspired JournalismMidtown & Downtown News

Actions

Pima County Library keeps kids reading all summer long

The Pima County Library is keeping kids busy all summer with reading and fun activities.
Pima County Library keeps kids reading all summer long
Screenshot 2025-07-08 at 4.22.31 AM.png
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Library’s Summer Reading Program is in full swing, offering free books, family events and hands-on activities to keep young minds engaged through August 2 while schools are out.

A new feature this year is an interactive literacy board designed for children at all reading levels. “We wanted to make sure it was inclusive,” said Lindsey Curley, Birth-to-8 Librarian for the Pima County Library. “It’s not just fun; it also builds confidence.”

The goal, Curley said, is to help kids develop a lifelong love for reading and learning, all within the comfort of their local library. The program is open to anyone under 18, and you can go to any of the 25 library branches to participate.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MONSOON WATCH 2025

Find the stories in your neighborhood

MIDTOWN & DOWNTOWN TUCSON RESOURCES

Tucson Mayor & Council Tucson Unified School District
Community Inspired Journalism

Community Inspired Journalism