Pima Council on Aging supporting seniors with healthy home delivered meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Council on Aging is extending a helping hand to seniors through its Meals on Wheels program, ensuring they receive nutritious meals at home.

"We deliver to a lot of the veterans and we deliver to a lot of people who are disabled," Nicolas Marquez, lead driver for Meals on Wheels, told KGUN9.

The program serves over 800 participants annually across Pima County, with each route catering to 60 to 80 individuals.

The meals delivered meet specific nutritional guidelines, providing seniors with a healthy diet.

“The food is nutritious; we want to make sure they stay on a good diet and avoid becoming overweight," Marquez said.

Beyond delivering meals, drivers conduct wellness checks to ensure the participants' well-being.

"We have a lot of clients who have absolutely nobody to check on them, so we basically check on them and make sure they are okay,” Marquez said.

Participants like Sheila Gill appreciate not only the nutritious meals but also the personal connection with the folks who deliver her meals.

"They make you feel like you're not a number in the system. The person who delivers the meals to me texts to see how I'm doing, and shares my happiness and sorrows,” Gill said.

The demand for home-delivered meals for seniors has surged, leading to a waitlist for those seeking to join the program. Meals on Wheels is looking for extra funding so they can serve more seniors in our community. For more information on Meals on Wheels, you can visit their website.