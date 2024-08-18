Phoenix-based shower trailer service pauses operations in Tucson

Cloud Covered Streets, a Phoenix-based nonprofit whose mission is to provide, showers, haircuts and laundry services to the homeless, began and days later stopped operations in Tucson this week.

Only one shower trailer operates currently in Tucson.

Cloud Covered Streets debuted their Tucson trailer Aug. 15 at Hope City Church. The River-Flowing Wells Church, 3198 Flowing Wells Road, was originally supposed to be one of the stops of the shower trailer's opening week in Tucson.

However, the trailer never showed.

Pastors at The River, Jeremy and Robin Rounds, said The River church has a food ministry Friday mornings and expected that nearly a third of their guests would want to use the trailer.

“We’ve been telling them, the 16th, come, you’ll be able to take a shower,” Robin Rounds said.

The two said they had to turn away several people that day.

Cloud Covered Streets said that they didn't have enough people to operate the trailer and couldn't bring another trailer from Phoenix to avoid disrupting the schedule there.

A board member said they're meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21 to talk about the future of operations here. He also assures the public that the resources that were allocated to Tucson will remain in Tucson.