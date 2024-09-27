Watch Now
Pet Partners hosts world's largest pet walk on September 28th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On September 28th, animal lovers across the country will join Pet Partners for the world's largest pet walk, and Tucsonans can participate with a group getting together at the University of Arizona.

Pet Partners, a national organization focused on improving lives through the human-animal bond invites anyone, with or without a pet, to join the event. Walkers can join the group getting together at the U of A Mall at 8 a.m. or walk on their own time from any location.

"Pet Partners is the oldest pet therapy organization in the U.S.," said Diane Alexander, a board member of Pet Partners of Southern Arizona. The group brings therapy animals to hospitals, schools and other places where people may need emotional support.

Patti Cook, another board member, mentioned that research shows interactions with animals can offer significant health benefits both physically and mentally. Pet Partners works with various species including dogs, cats, horses and even alpacas.

“This is a chance for us to come together, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate our pets,” Alexander said.

The pet walk is open to all pets, even if they aren’t registered therapy animals. Whether walking solo or with the group at U of A, participants will help celebrate the bond between people and animals.

