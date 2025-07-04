Pet issue: Cats, dogs susceptible to fireworks, lightening booms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Fourth of July celebrations approach and monsoon storms rumble across Southern Arizona, veterinarians are reminding pet owners to take steps to keep their animals calm during loud events.

"The noise is a real issue, specifically this week for a lot of pets," said Alex Lialios, a veterinary technician at PetWell Clinic in Tucson. Fireworks and thunderstorms, while exciting for many people, can cause significant distress for animals.

Julia Hennagir, owner of PetWell Clinic, warned that the combination of summer holidays and storm season often leads to an increase in runaway pets. "The Pima Animal Control is talking about, 'We’re gonna be overloaded.' Dogs are running away because of their fear and stuff like that," she said.

Veterinarians recommend preparing pets in advance to prevent them from fleeing or injuring themselves. "It’s more important that you do that so they feel safe and sound and aren’t allowed to run outside and harm themselves," said Dr. Kimberlei Hurst, a veterinarian at PetWell Clinic.

For some pets, medications can help take the edge off. "Antihistamines… it does help some, they’re not ideal. There are very good anti-anxiety medications like trazodone, which we have here," Hurst explained.

But medication isn’t the only option. Hurst also recommended natural solutions like “thunder shirts,” which apply gentle pressure to help soothe anxious pets. "They work very well for dogs and cats too because they are a comfort… For a non-medicated way of doing it, it’s a very wonderful way to at least help them," she said.

Veterinarians urge pet owners to secure their animals indoors during fireworks and storms, and to consult their vet for the best calming strategies.