PCSD adds staff as tip calls surge in Guthrie case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County dispatch center has been flooded with thousands of tips as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues.

NBC Nancy Guthrie, 84

Since Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 911 Dispatch Manager Cecilia Ochoa says non-emergency calls have surged compared to this time last year. “Our non-emergency lines, we are up just under 15,000 calls from this very time last year.”

The dispatch center does not track how many calls are specifically related to the Guthrie case, but overall call volume has risen sharply compared to both last year and last month.

KGUN 9 County communications center

From Feb. 1 through Feb. 18, dispatchers handled 31,608 total calls, including both 911 and administrative lines. Of those, 23,130 were administrative calls, which include the non-emergency line and other calls into the center.

During the same period in 2025, the center handled 20,808 total calls, with 8,455 administrative calls.

For comparison, in January 2026, dispatchers received 26,762 total calls, including 12,995 administrative calls.

The spike has required adjustments behind the scenes, including pulling in additional staff to keep up with the volume.

“We've had to ask for additional help from other department members, which we have received," Ochoa explains, "with my normal staffing it was overwhelming, to say the least."

Not every call turns into a formal report, but dispatchers still have to answer and assess each one. Ochoa says while the public’s willingness to help is appreciated, it is important that tips are thoughtful and actionable.

“I ask that if you feel that you have some sort of tip or some sort of lead, just take a pause and ask yourself, is this information I'm providing viable? Is it credible and is it something that investigators can act on?"

Ochoa also emphasized that while many calls are related to the Guthrie investigation, the center continues to handle everyday emergencies across the county.

“The public thinks that this is solely a tip line in regards to the Guthrie case, in some parts it is. However, we are a fully operational 911 communication center," Ochoa says.

She said teamwork has been key to managing the increased demand.

"They work together as a team and they get it done. Is it overwhelming? They have to take breaks. We make sure that they take breaks when they can," Ochoa explains.

Under normal staffing, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department has six dispatchers on overnight shifts, seven during the day and eight on swings. With the spike in calls and tips, the department has added four additional people to each shift to help handle the volume.