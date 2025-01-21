Party for Socialism and Liberation holds protest against Donald Trump’s inauguration

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With shouts of protest against President Donald Trump and different chants, about 100 people gathered at Armory Park the day of Trump’s inauguration.

"His policies represent a serious escalation of fascism in America,” attendee Jim Casy said.

After a rally in the park, the protesters marched through downtown before coming back to the park where they continued the rally.

"We wanted to be out here today to set the tone for the next four years,” Jessica Salas said.

Salas is the organizer for the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Tucson. For her, Monday was a reminder that she is unhappy with some of Trump's appointees being millionaires and even billionaires.

"It's very, very obvious that this administration is not really of, by, and for the working people, the majority of people,” Salas said. “It really just shows where their priorities lie. It’s not with us, with the people. It’s with each other, with their millionaire friends just continuing to get rich off of us.”

She said the possibility of mass deportations is nerve-wracking.

"It's been really important …coming together with different immigrant rights groups and creating a defense system so we can really protect our neighbors,” she said.

She said they’re already planning an immigrant rights forum later this week. No matter who the president is, she said neither party is ideal in handling many issues.

"So what we're here trying to do is to build a mass movement of people to create a real program that actually meets the people's needs, of, by, and for the people,” Salas said.