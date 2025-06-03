Parking curb? Extended parking enforcement hours draw mixed reactions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Starting June 2, metered parking enforcement hours in Tucson's Downtown, Main Gate Square, and Mercado districts will extend to 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Previously, enforcement ended at 5 p.m. on weekdays, with weekends free.

The change aims to increase parking turnover and availability during peak evening and weekend hours, Thomas Janowitz, Park Tucson administrator, explained.

“Because of the occupancy levels after 5 p.m. on a weekend, we really are aiming at that turnover and that target occupancy range of 75-to-85 percent,” Janowitz said.

Janowitz emphasized that parking rates remain unchanged at $1 per hour, and the extension is not primarily about revenue.

However, the city anticipates approximately $460,000 in additional annual revenue, which will be reinvested into Park Tucson operations.

The Fourth Avenue district is exempt from the new enforcement hours due to ongoing Downtown Links construction.

“We’re waiting until the completion of the Downtown Links construction project and to evaluate the results from the extension of meter hours," Janowitz said.

Reactions from residents and business owners are mixed.

Edgar Valenzuela, a frequent visitor to Mercado San Agustin, expressed disappointment in the move.

“It’s always been kind of a pleasure to come here and just park here and not have to stress out about parking,” he said. “It’s kind of bad for the people that live here because you know, they pay a lot of taxes already.”

Conversely, some business owners see potential benefits.

Elliott Morse, general manager of the popular downtown bar Juniper, acknowledged the inconvenience but understood the rationale.

“Being able to park for free after 5 p.m. was a huge benefit for me as a guy trying to operate a business," he explained. "On the other hand, I agree we need to raise more money.”

To ease the transition, Park Tucson is implementing a two-week grace period before issuing $42 fines for expired meters.

During this time, drivers will receive warnings instead of tickets.

The city encourages drivers to use the GoTucson Parking app to pay for meters and extend sessions remotely.

This move aligns Tucson with other Arizona cities like Phoenix and Tempe, which have longer metered parking enforcement hours.

For more information on parking regulations and updates, visit the City of Tucson's official website.