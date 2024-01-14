Over 400 soccer teams come to Tucson for Fort Lowell Shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of athletes from all over the country and internationally have made their way to Tucson for a youth soccer tournament this weekend.

The 34th annual Fort Lowell Shootout is taking place at Kino Sports Complex with over 400 teams participating.

Unlike many tournaments, this one had a large opening ceremony on Friday evening to kick off the weekend’s games. The ceremony featured a parade where each team was introduced and many of the teams were sporting themed outfits.

The tournament’s Communications Director, Matthew Flores said the parade is one of the most special parts about the weekend.

“When I was a kid I played through the Fort Lowell Shootout - it’s one of the fondest memories that I’ve ever had,” said Flores. “I think for the kids the whole stadium is looking at them, cheering them on, it makes them feel special.”

Following the opening ceremony was the Bob Folley Memorial Soccer Olympics– another highly anticipated event.

“Everyone will head over there and the soccer olympics will begin. So shootout, relay race, accuracy challenge, juggling,” Flores said.

The athletes participating in the tournament range from ages 6 to 17, and include all different skill levels, but everyone has the same thing on their mind - to win the tournament.