Organizers and TPD asking community for 'peaceful' protests ahead of No Kings Day demonstrations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several protests are planned Saturday for No Kings Day, a nationwide movement against President Donald Trump.

Protests in Tucson and across the country have recently been violent, or have damaged properties. Saturday's events are expected to draw large crowds, according to organizers.

Bennett Burke is an organizer of one of the events coordinated by Democracy Unites Us.

"We want to be peaceful, so that any violence that happens is coming from the other side, not from us,” said Burke.

Burke has helped organize the protests outside of the Tesla Dealership, and hopes to continue what he said has been peaceful.

"All of these protests have been safe, and all of them have given all of the folks who follow Democracy Unites Us an opportunity to peacefully and vocally express their opinions.”

Burke is cooperating with the Tucson Police Department to organize what his group is calling a "motor march."

He said 3500 people have signed up to drive the nine-mile protest on wheels, which also has gathering spots for standing demonstrations.

Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar spoke with KGUN 9, sharing what he expects ahead of Saturday.

"We have a lot of experience, I think, within the Tucson community on how we can peacefully protest and assemble and express views, and sometimes countering views," he said.

He also commented on the recent anti-ICE protest Wednesday night, explaining what may lead Tucson officers to intervene during a protest.

“If somebody starts vandalizing property or assaulting another human being, that's a no-go. And both of those things occurred earlier in the week down at Country Club and Valencia.”

Still, Kasmar was hopeful going into what he’s expecting to be a busy weekend.

“I think that this weekend is an opportunity to reset expectations on what peaceful protests look like, and let that be our message versus damage to property and some behavior that doesn't make Tucsonans proud.”