TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One person is in critical condition after a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Tucson police, shortly after 12:30 p.m., officers from the Operations Division Midtown responded to reports of a two-vehicle collision at Broadway and Columbus.

One occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time, and an investigation is underway.