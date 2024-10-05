One concert series in Tucson brings the community together across generations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For nearly a year, University of Arizona researchers and musicians gathered for concerts called La Peña Del SurCo. A peña is a Latin American folk music gathering that happen in Spain and across Central and South America.

Dr. Jennie Gubner is an ethnographer and professor at the U of A. Throughout her research and trips to South America, she saw the impact of peñas on not only herself, but others in the community. So, she decided to bring this concert series to Tucson.

“I went to Buenos Aires," she said. "And I found these little bars where people would gather until 5 or 6 a.m. packed into these little rooms singing with no microphones."

Even for Gubner, the feelings of isolation and loneliness fell away as she experienced a peña.

“That’s what sparked all of my doctoral research like why are these places so important,” she said.

Musical events like this bring many generations together, creating age-friendly and inter-generational healthy communities, she said.

“Our world is aging and we aren’t prepared," she said. "Our communities and health care systems are not prepared to address what older adults need, but the arts are here.”

The peña concerts are held each month for free, normally on a Friday evening at the 4th Avenue Coalition Space. The next peña is at Tucson Meet Yourself at 4 p.m. on Sunday.