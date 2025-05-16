Watch Now
NOAA stops tracking the cost of climate disasters, raising concerns among experts

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After decades of tracking the cost of climate-related disasters, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has stopped reporting the financial toll of wildfires, floods, and extreme heat.

University of Arizona climatologist Gregg Garfin says the data was key in showing how weather extremes affect the economy.

“Tracking these billion-dollar disasters is kind of an important index of the way our economy is affected by weather,” Garfin says.

The reports helped policymakers, insurance companies, and researchers understand the risks and costs of climate change, especially as disasters grow more frequent and severe.

“Climate change would have an affect on both the magnitude of the impact and the frequency of the events,” says Garfin.

Without federal tracking, the burden may fall to states, universities, and local governments. At the University of Arizona, Garfin says training future climate professionals is more important than ever.

“Preparedness has been shown to be more effective and less costly than cleanup after major disasters,” Garfin says.

