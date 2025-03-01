No spending for 24 hours: Tucsonans take part in nationwide 'Economic Blackout' day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, people across the country are participating in an ‘economic blackout’ – where participants don’t spend money for 24 hours.

This movement was organized by the People’s Union USA, which is a non-partisan grassroots organization. According to their website, it is “A day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy.”

The movement calls for only purchasing essential items if necessary and only from local businesses. Local businesses across Tucson, including Arizona Poppy, have encouraged shoppers to continue to support them.

Rosie Crocker’s store, Arizona Poppy, on Fourth Avenue, where she sells locally handcrafted goods, has been open a few years. She says in the last few months she’s noticed a decline in sales.

“I feel like now is more important than ever to support local,” Crocker said.

She said Friday’s business during the ‘economic blackout’ has been slow.

“We haven’t seen that many people out,” she said. “I think people are also just boycotting spending in general today.”

Tucsonan Mayra Loreto is one of those people who planned not to spend any money on Friday. She says she wants to take control away from corporations. She says she did shopping at local businesses ahead of Friday to prepare.

“It’s definitely impactful for people to show their purchasing power,” Loreto said. “I think it matters. I think we definitely need to focus on our local communities, on the small businesses here.”

While Crocker says the last few months have been slow for the business, she says she plans for the ups and downs of the economy – aside from just days like Friday.

“One day isn’t going to matter as much to us. So we’ll be alright,” Crocker said.

Historically, boycotts have had mixed results.It’s unclearhow much an effect Friday’s ‘economic blackout’ will have.