No laughing matter: Punchline Comedy Club set to take over Borderlands Brewery space downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Downtown Tucson is set to welcome a new entertainment venue as Rio Nuevo has approved funding for Punchline Comedy Club operated by Live Nation.

The club is slated to occupy the space at the corner of Seventh and Toole Avenues, currently home to Borderlands Brewing Company, a local brewery that has been a fixture in the community for 14 years.

The decision has elicited mixed reactions from the community.

Gladis Figueroa, a regular patron of Borderlands, expressed her disappointment.

"I would hate to see them go, I actually really enjoyed that," Figueroa said.

She highlighted the social aspects of the brewery, including the Latin dance nights it holds twice a month.

"It was a great way to get to learn and meet new people and get to learn a little bit of bachata classes, which are amazing and fun to try out," she said.

Figueroa also questioned the appeal of the new venue.

"I don’t know that I would be interested in just comedy because I do enjoy the live interaction, dancing and meeting new people," she said.

Despite the concerns, Rio Nuevo officials emphasize the potential economic benefits of the project.

Edmund Marquez, vice chair of the Rio Nuevo board, highlighted the expected new revenue from the venture.

"We’ve forecasted over $10 million a year. They’re looking at over $11–12 million a year, which is a great economic boost," Marquez said.

He also noted the potential to attract high-profile performers.

"If you want to keep UofA students from leaving Tucson, this is just one of those fun venues here," he said.

The total cost of the project is estimated at $8.5 million, with Rio Nuevo contributing $2.2 million.

The remaining funding will come from Live Nation and Peach Properties.

The new comedy club aims to enhance Tucson's entertainment offerings and stimulate downtown economic activity.

Borderlands Brewing Company has not publicly announced its future plans regarding the downtown location.

The brewery, known for its commitment to community engagement and sustainability, has been a staple in Tucson's craft beer scene for years.

Its potential relocation or closure marks a significant change in the downtown landscape.