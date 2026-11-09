No easy cut: Local barbershop adjusts to Fifth Street roadwork

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Construction can make getting around town a headache, but for one Tucson business owner, the roadwork outside his shop is also affecting how customers get through the door.

Ray Robles, owner of Rayzor Kings Barbershop near Fifth Street and Alvernon Way, says the ongoing construction has made it harder for customers to reach his shop.

"People complain about it all the time," Robles explains, "I got people calling me all the time like, where do I go? So it’s been a headache the whole time.”

Athena Kehoe Fifth St roadwork

The latest phase of the Fifth and Sixth Street project, part of Proposition 407, will bring a new traffic configuration to Fifth Street between Country Club Road and Alvernon Way.

Crews are scheduled to begin striping Monday, Nov. 9, at about 9 p.m. and work until 5 a.m. Tuesday. They will return Tuesday night during the same hours.

Once striping is complete, Fifth Street will have one travel lane in each direction, a center turn lane and bike lanes on both sides. The new layout replaces the existing two lanes in each direction.

The city says the changes are designed to improve traffic operations and make the road safer for drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians.

For Robles, the hope is that the new layout will make it easier for customers to reach his business.

“I’m looking forward to fewer detours, and you know, people being able to just come into my shop with no worries, and for us to get busy again," Robles explains.

Athena Kehoe "Rayzor Kings Barbershop" sign posted on Fifth St

In the meantime, Rayzor Kings Barbershop is offering a Wednesday walk-in special to encourage customers to visit during construction. Haircuts are $20, or customers can get a haircut and beard service for $25.

The shop is located at 3834 E. Fifth St. and is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The overall Fifth Street project is expected to be completed by mid-2027, according to the City of Tucson's Transportation Department.