New life for an old gallery in Barrio Viejo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Picasso once said that "Art washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life."

For one space in Tucson's Barrio Viejo, some of that dust tells the story almost as much as the art itself.

"It means a lot. The history of this house and the neighborhood."

Gerald Montaño didn't grow up in this nondescript home just south of downtown Tucson. But his father did, and his grandfather and his great-grandfather. In fact, this historic home was built more than a dozen years before statehood.

But this Barrio Viejo staple has been in a questionable state for several years just waiting for that next renovation.

"You don't want to change much about it right? I asked Alejandra Montaño.

"No," she said. "I want to keep it as original as we can."

Alejandra and her brother Gerald both want what's best, not just for their family property located in the shadow of "A" Mountain since the days it was known simply as Sentinel Peak.

But they want it for those who remember the Old Pueblo as it was, and as it could be again.

Yes, it's historic, dating back to the days of the vaqueros; of horses and wagons on Tucson's dusty streets.

But just as the adobe walls have stood the test of time, the vibrancy of what was will fill these walls again.

You see, Alejandra's father Armando Montaño was a prolific artist. His art was featured in local brochures, for conventions, and he even designed Salpointe's banner when he was in high school.

He died last year. And now Alejandra is following in his footsteps and can't wait to share her unique vision with this community.

"I just want to continue the legacy but also bring in something new," Alejandra told me.

"It's just part of my legacy. It's just the Barrio, the culture, the music, the food, everything. This is where I grew up and this is where I want to stay," she said.

There's still a lot of work to be done to bring this property back. Good thing Gerald has had some experience working with a renovated white house.

His time in Tucson prepared him for a military career and a post serving three different U.S. Presidents.

His father actually gifted a painting to President Bush. That same pride in country and community continues today.

"It's going to feel great having to get it open again and just seeing people coming through, enjoying the art," Gerald said.

"We're opening up our doors to everyone to come experience it and share it and learn stuff and be able to appreciate what we've been given," Alejandra told me.

They hope to open "Casa Montaño" as a gallery later this year at 136 W 17th St in Tucson's Barrio Viejo.