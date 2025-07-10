New grounds: Sonoran House opens newest coffee shop, bar, restaurant in old Rincon Market space

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — While summer often signals closures for some Tucson eateries, a popular local coffee shop is doing just the opposite — expanding. Sonoran House, known for its signature brews and neighborhood vibe, is opening its second location in the historic Sam Hughes neighborhood.

Back in February, the former Rincon Market and Flora’s Market Run building was announced as the future home of two new local restaurants. Now, one of them — Sonoran House — is in its soft opening phase and preparing to fully launch later this month. The second — Redbird Cafe — is expected to open its doors in mid-August later this year.

“We’re grateful to be able to start having people in and enjoying our coffee,” said Brogan Kemmerly, a partner at the new Sonoran House location.

The new spot, which is currently in it's soft opening phase, offers much more than just a caffeine fix. While the original Midtown location focuses on coffee, the Sam Hughes branch is embracing a broader menu that includes craft beer, wine and cocktails.

“We want to have a lot of local beer,” Kemmerly said. “We’ve got 20 beers on tap, four wines on tap, obviously a full bar, full well and all that comes with that.”

Executive Chef Gabriella Alba said the food offerings are designed to foster a sense of community.

“Expect a lot of sharables, a lot of tapas, small bites,” she said. “You know we wanted to invite a culture of joining friends for a meal.”

The location also features indoor seating with a modern, comfortable Southwestern style.

“And when you look around, you kind of see the blending of Southwest comfort with like a modern twist,” said local real estate broker Avi Erbst. “It’s nice — it keeps it fresh and inviting.”

Housed in a nearly 100-year-old building, the new restaurant aims to bring a familiar neighborhood staple back to life.

“I think the neighborhood as a whole maybe hasn’t had that market component since Rincon Market has been in business,” said Sonoran House partner Kevin Bedient.

Currently, the bar is scheduled to open on July 14, followed by the restaurant on July 21. The grand opening celebration is set for July 28.

For now, residents of Sam Hughes can sip, snack and settle in at Tucson’s newest neighborhood hangout.