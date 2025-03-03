New elephant conservation sculpture installed at Reid Park Zoo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new sculpture at the entrance of Reid Park Zoo is more than just art; it carries a message about elephant conservation.

Local artist Pat Frederick created La Profesora, a life-sized elephant sculpture, to raise awareness about the impact of poaching. By targeting elephants with large tusks, hunters have unintentionally increased the number of tuskless females, altering the genetic makeup of elephant populations over time.

“The name is Mexican Spanish, meaning ‘the teacher,’” Frederick said. “I wanted her to be the teacher because so many people are interested in elephants, myself included.”

Frederick spent two years crafting La Profesora using culvert she found on the side of the road that resembled the wrinkly skin of an elephant to her. A Tucson resident later purchased the sculpture and donated it to the zoo, where it now stands as a reminder of the importance of conservation.