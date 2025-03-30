New changes for Reid Park Zoo's giraffes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In the coming days, Reid Park Zoo's giraffe habitat is in the process of getting a new look — for safety reasons.

The zoo is home to four giraffes and the newest one is named Msituni. She hopped up onto the grass a bit farther from her reach, zoo Chief Operating Officer Ed Sakwa said. After about an hour and a half, she came down from the grass to the safer part of the enclosure, he said.

So he said, the renovation of the 40 year old giraffe habitat is to help the most curious, new giraffe remain safe.

“It’s really about how do we adapt the existing structure," Sakwa said. "And make sure that a, that it’s safe for the animals and keeps them where they are supposed to be but also b, something that the guests can clearly see into and the giraffe’s are something they can clearly see during their visit.”

The giraffes will be out for guests to see this week and portions of March 31st and April 1st, as they renovate the enclosure. Sakwa said the new enclosure will be completely done soon but they don't have an exact date yet. The giraffes will be back on their normal schedule on April 2nd, as they stay in one side of the habitat while crews work on the other side.