New art and fashion shop opens on 4th Ave combining jewelry and art

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new shop combining art, fashion, and local community opened its doors today on Tucson's busy 4th Avenue. The shop, "Forever Tipsy," is a collaboration between two local businesses – Tipsy Picassos and A Forever Vibe.

The store, which offers permanent jewelry alongside unique artwork, is the result of years of pop-up markets and market collaborations. Owners Bianca Machado of A Forever Vibe and Jennifer "JJ" Johnson of Tipsy Picassos saw an opportunity to bring their creative visions together in a permanent location.

"We are on 4th Avenue, which is the busiest street in Tucson, so we’re excited about the foot traffic,” said Machado. “Both of our concepts are trendy and fresh, and we think they’ll fit perfectly here."

For Johnson, being part of Tucson’s small business scene is especially meaningful.

"It’s great because it allows local artists to make a living doing what they love and contributes to the growth of our community," she said.

"Forever Tipsy" is more than just a retail space. The owners aim to create an immersive experience for customers, offering a creative atmosphere where visitors can relax and explore their artistic side.

"It’s not just about shopping," said Johnson. "We want people to come in, experience something artistic, and take a break from the world outside."

To celebrate its grand opening, the shop is offering a free gift for the first 50 customers and showcasing custom hats, painted cow skulls, candles, and jewelry-making mosaic workshops.

"Forever Tipsy" is open today from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 4th Avenue.