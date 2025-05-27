New Arizona law lets construction crews beat the heat with earlier start times

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new Arizona law is giving construction crews a head start on the day to protect them from the dangerous summer heat.

Senate Bill 1182, signed by Governor Katie Hobbs earlier this month, allows construction work to begin as early as 5 a.m., and even earlier for concrete pouring, which can now start at 4 a.m. The law overrides more restrictive local ordinances and applies from May through mid-October.

“It’s critical to get started as early as possible so that we can get finished as early as possible before the peak temperatures,” said Adam Bishop, project manager with Hunter Contracting. “Protecting the guys is really the number one thing that we’re trying to do with our early start times.”

Bishop said the change is especially helpful on residential projects. “I was very relieved... I understand it can be challenging to have construction outside your house at 4 or 5 a.m., but concrete has to be poured as early as possible.”

Workers on site said the earlier start means they can finish before the worst heat hits in the afternoon, even if it means waking up earlier.

According to the CDC, 285 construction workers nationwide died from heat-related causes between 1992 and 2016. Arizona crews are now taking extra precautions: drinking more water, taking breaks in air-conditioned vehicles and working in shaded areas whenever possible.