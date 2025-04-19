Neighbors, Tucson Police work together against vandalism in Iron Horse

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — From slashed tires to broken car windows, one person disrupted a neighborhood near downtown. The Tucson Police Department says detectives took over the investigation, have investigated several cases of criminal damage and are in the process of identifying the suspect.

One of the neighbors, Matthew Ostermeyer, said on March 29, a rock went through his car's back window. He said later that day, the man was arrested but later released.

“In the next couple of days and nights, he punctured the tires of over 30 vehicles in our neighborhoods," Ostermeyer said.

He's lived in the neighborhood for the last eight years and said this vandalism is different than the normal 'hustle and bustle' of Iron Horse, a neighborhood located just to the east of North 4th Avenue.

“We always say you don’t live in Iron Horse for the peace and quiet,” he said.

He said the community is working with TPD and each other to keep the neighborhood safe.

“We sort of banded together," he said. “Folks are really making sure their cameras are charged and one thing we've learned is that clear pictures, videos really matter for an investigation like this.”

He encourages the community to stay vigilant and continue reporting any property damage.