Neighbors share hopes for the future as new townhomes come to historic Barrio Viejo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new housing project is transforming a once-empty lot into a modern addition to the historic Barrio Viejo neighborhood in downtown Tucson. As development continues, some longtime residents are hopeful that the new townhomes and homes will breathe new life into the area.

"I think it's going to bring some younger people into the neighborhood, and I think that's going to be really good," said Ana Elias, a longtime resident. "I'm very happy to see people walking around, taking their dogs, going on walks with their kids. I mean, that's the stuff that makes the neighborhood come alive."

Elias, who has lived in Armory Park most of her life, has watched the area evolve over the years. She notes that in the last decade, businesses have started to return, and homes are being renovated.

The newest addition to the area is "The Row at West 18th Street," a mixed-use development featuring townhomes, single-family homes, and a four-plex. The project is expected to bring an influx of new residents, which local brokers say will help the neighborhood thrive.

Kelly Button and Anthony Schaeffer, associate brokers with Long Realty Company, see the project as a positive step for the area, especially as it creates more opportunities for homeownership.

"The really cool part about this is you actually create an opportunity for ownership, instead of just a rental demand in downtown," Schaeffer said.

They predict the development could bring between 16 and 35 new residents to the area, attracting both longtime locals and newcomers.

"We've already had several showings with this unit alone that we have listed, and the feedback—it's from people who are natives like we are to out-of-towners who are just looking for something different and are tired of renting," Button said, while sitting in one of the single-family units. "They are looking for something a little more urban and and with increased walkability."

Larry Weathermon, who lives across the street from the new development, said he enjoys strolling around the neighborhood.

"It's really safe and there's a lot of people who walk this neighborhood and you see people you know and dogs," he said. "There are times when I go out just hoping I can talk to somebody."

Now, Weathermon sees the new addition as an opportunity to meet new neighbors.

The project also includes a historic commercial space at the end of the street, a feature Elias appreciates.

"That’s exactly what we want to see happen, and we want to see houses rehabbed that were part of the neighborhood because this is like the southern end of the downtown neighborhood that was destroyed to make room for the TCC years ago," Elias said.

Elias said she's excited to see how well the new development blends in with the neighborhood.

"I would love to see some murals painted on the sides," she said.

The new housing is located at 52 West 18th Street.