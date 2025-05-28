Neighbors join KXCI in celebrating long-time DJ Pepe Galvez's retirement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you listen to KXCI 91.3 FM, the name "Pepe" might ring a bell.

For many Tucsonans, their Wednesday nights began at 6 p.m. with this familiar greeting: "91.3 KXCI Tucson — this is Pepe Galvez, with Sabor del Barrio, bringing you the best two hours of Latin music."

That voice has shaped Tucson’s airwaves since the very beginning of KXCI, a community radio station founded in the '80's.

Pepe Galvez brought heritage, history and Latin music to the station for more than four decades.

“It was always a treat to have something new to listen to, and he always brought a real mix of, you know, great stuff from all over the world,” said Ron Miller, a longtime listener.

His show, Sabor del Barrio, became a Wednesday night staple featuring Latin, jazz, salsa and older Mexican tunes — a lineup he said was missing in his community, according to an archived testimonial clip KXCI shared with KGUN 9.

"Music is an important part of life, and we just had to showcase it here in Tucson, because nobody else was really showcasing the music that I love," he said.

But, on Jan. 1, he signed off.

"He's got a special personality and someone that was really beloved by the community," said Elva De La Torre, executive director of KXCI.

Now, that community is giving back. KXCI celebrated Galvez’s retirement on the Hotel Congress plaza Tuesday evening, where dozens of neighbors came together to honor him.

"I drove all the way down here just to meet him. Because I've never met him before. And just to thank him personally," Miller said. "I always appreciated his show because he brought so much music into my life that I've never heard before, and I never would have heard probably anyplace else."

Miller isn’t the only one showing appreciation. Others shook hands with the Tucson native and delivered gifts, including a painted portrait.

For George Landa, Galvez’s show was the first to feature music from his band, Los Nawdy Dawgs.

"They opened the doors for us," Landa said. "He carried the flag and the fire for all of us, and I am so grateful."

But Galvez says he’s always just loved music — and sharing it with others.

"I'm honored that so many people showed up to honor me and to honor KXCI, and I just want KXCI to keep going another 40 years," he said.

His voice may be off the air — but his impact continues to echo.