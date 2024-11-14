Neighbors celebrate naming of 'Kha Dang Park' honoring community leader and former neighborhood board member

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Neighbors in Midtown's Garden District celebrated their new green space Wednesday afternoon and its recently approved name of "Kha Dang Park," honoring the community leader's legacy.

Dang, who moved to the Grant and Alvernon area in 1986, has been a key figure in the neighborhood’s development. He served as a former board member of the Garden District Neighborhood Association and played a major role in bringing a park and library to the area. Dang also advocated for immigrants and led youth programs.

In February, the property at 1933 N. Bell Ave. which houses the Garden District Community Garden was put up for sale. Several developers expressed interest in the large plot, which could accommodate six rental units.

However, in May, the City of Tucson purchased the property with plans to preserve it as a public green space for the neighborhood.

The Garden District Neighborhood Association Board then submitted a request to name the space "Kha Dang Park." Neighbors showed their support for the naming by sending letters to the city.

One letter described Kha as “a man whose values of generosity, kindness, and fairness inspire us all and make for a better world.”

Lara Hamwey, director of Tucson Parks and Recreation, recalled the heartfelt letters the city received.

“They talked a lot about his selflessness, his ability to identify a need—whether it was for a club, a program for kids, or a way for the community to connect—and how tireless he was in his efforts to give and serve,” Hamwey said.

Maria Staubs 'Kha Dang Park' celebration

Hamwey joined Kha in unveiling the park name at the ceremony.

“I’m very proud to have my name attached to the garden,” Kha said.

He emphasized that his name also reflects his values.

“The environment is very important for the next generation,” he said.

The community garden will begin the transition to a full park once city funding becomes available, which Hamwey estimated could take about a year.

“When we have the funding to start the design, we’ll engage with the community to ensure the park reflects their vision,” Hamwey said.

In the meantime, the Community Gardens of Tucson will continue to maintain the space, and the neighborhood will host special events there until it opens to the public.