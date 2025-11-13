Neighborhood meeting Thursday to discuss development proposal near U of A

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There's a new development proposal called the Ascent Tucson Project in the Sunshine Mile District. A five-story apartment complex with a parking structure is planned to take the empty space between Park and Fremont, from 9th to 10th St., right next to the U of A. It's currently a Tuscon Unified School District (TUSD) parking lot but was sold about four to five months ago. Therefore, TUSD is not involved in this process.

The developers say all edges of the project are designed to support a safe and welcoming pedestrian environment and include promoting creative urban infill development.

Residents in the area are invited to a neighborhood meeting Thursday night to discuss the project.

It will be held at TUSD's Robert D. Morrow Education Center at 1010 E. 10th Street at 6 p.m.