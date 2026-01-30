Neighbor speaks out after political graffiti appears near homes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Monday morning, Brian Baxter saw something he couldn’t believe: political graffiti sprayed across fences in his neighborhood.

“You feel violated," Baxter explains, "that someone has taken this upon themselves to spread this message."

KGUN 9 Graffiti on fences.

Baxter submitted the graffiti to the City of Tucson to be removed.

“It's a normally quiet neighborhood, a lot of students live in this area. I grew up near this area and so it was always, you know, special to me because it's close to home," Baxter says.

Under Arizona law, graffiti can be classified as criminal damage. Those charges depend on the cost of the damage. Offenses can range from a misdemeanor to a felony, with potential penalties including fines, probation or jail time.

Baxter says while protests can be effective, they should not come at the expense of people who live nearby.

“I can guarantee if this was their home, they would never do anything like this, so they just don't think the process through that these are residents, these are people just like them.”

He also feels like the graffiti just doesn't make sense. "There's no reason for this on residential property, private property. We're not affiliated with ICE. We're not affiliated with public safety or government. This is a residential neighborhood.”

Lane Mandle, Chief of Staff for the City Manager’s Office, provided KGUN 9 with the following statement:

The City of Tucson never endorses the damaging or defacing of property. We encourage the community to be safe, peaceful, and not engage in criminal activity.

After KGUN 9 filmed the story, a city employee confirmed the graffiti had been cleaned up, about three days after it was first reported.

Brian Baxter Graffiti cleaned

Baxter says he hopes those responsible remember there are families living just beyond the fence.