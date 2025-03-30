Native Nations event celebrates Indigenous culture and history in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum hosted its annual Native Nations event on Saturday, bringing together tribes from across Arizona.

Launched in 2021, the event was initially designed to provide a platform for Indigenous vendors and artists. Over time, it has evolved to feature cultural demonstrations and performances, such as Saturday's afternoon dance by the Cha’Bẽ’Tų Sweethearts, representing the White Mountain Apache Tribe and McNary, Arizona.

It also highlights the tribal communities that have historically called Tucson home, including the Yaki, O'odham—both Tohono and Akimel—and Apache tribes.

“We don't want to tell anyone's story for them. We hope to give them a place to tell their own story," said Ginger Thompson, education and community engagement manager for the Tucson Presidio Trust.

She mentioned that many people's stories have not been told, and they have not been given a place to share their voices.

"We hope that this event can help with doing that and also show the other members of the community how important these cultures are even to Tucson today, and, you know, because they are the reason Tucson is here,” said Thompson.

Thompson emphasized that stories like these are not typically taught in schools. She hopes the event will show children and their families that Indigenous people are still an integral part of Tucson's past and present.