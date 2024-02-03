Movement Culture: Connecting culture and dance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Just over decade ago, Tucsonan Bryan Castle, started running his own dance studio. Castle didn’t just want it to be known as a studio, however. He wanted it to be much more than that.

Movement Culture is located in Midtown at 2512 E. 6th St. People can take dance and movement classes while also learning about the culture from which those dances originate.

“If you can see the people from where something came from, you have a little more of an understanding of the art and a love for it,” explained Castle.

Castle started teaching capoeira over two decades ago and still teaches it today. Other classes offered include:



Karate

Yoga

Hula

ballet folklorico

hiphop

tango

bomba boricua

plus more

At Movement Culture there is a huge emphasis on who the instructors are for each of its classes.

Castle said, “I wanted to show the true authenticity of it by having the people who are from that diaspora teach those classes.”

Over the past four months of attending classes it has become something Sabrina Ferrari has found a home within.

“I’m Brazilian so I was looking for a way to just connect with my community and culture and here I felt like that really embodies that,” Ferrari said.

One of Castle’s biggest goals at the center is to create an inclusive environment and provide opportunities for self-care for minority communities.

“If anyone is looking to find a place where you’re gonna move, you’re going to learn, you’re going to grow and challenge yourself—this is the place to be,” Ferrari said.