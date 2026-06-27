Motorcyclist killed in crash at Broadway, Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist died early Saturday in a crash with a vehicle at East Broadway Boulevard and North Campbell Avenue, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection around 2 a.m. Saturday on reports of a crash between a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle, police said.

The motorcycle rider, identified as 41-year-old Jose Nadir Parra, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. His next of kin has been notified.

Police said witness interviews, along with roadway and video evidence, showed Parra was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Broadway Boulevard in the median lane when he failed to stop for a red light at Campbell Avenue.

He was struck by a northbound vehicle in the intersection, according to police. Parra was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Police said Parra's failure to stop for the red light was the major contributing factor in the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued. TPD said the investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released at a later date.