Motorcyclist dies in Wednesday evening Midtown crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 24-year-old motorcyclist died after a crash in midtown Tucson Wednesday night, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard and North Arcadia Avenue at about 7:25 p.m. on April 23, where they found a collision involving a motorcycle and a 2007 Lincoln SUV.

The motorcyclist, identified as Bianey Franco, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Franco was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said. Her family has been notified.

Traffic detectives, a crime scene unit, and an officer from the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit responded to investigate.

Based on interviews and evidence at the scene, investigators determined Franco was traveling westbound on Broadway in the middle lane.

The SUV was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Arcadia Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

Investigators believe failure to yield by the SUV driver and speeding by Franco were the primary contributing factors in the crash.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and was not injured. Authorities said the driver was not impaired. Toxicology results for Franco will be determined through medical records.

No charges or citations have been issued, and the investigation remains ongoing.

According to TPD, Franco’s death marks the fifth motorcycle fatality in Tucson this year.

As of April 23, there have been 22 traffic-related deaths in the city in 2025.