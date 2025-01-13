Motorcyclist dies after crash at Craycroft and Cooper

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a truck near South Craycroft Road and East Cooper Street on Sunday afternoon, according to Tucson Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation, police said. Further details, including the identities of those involved, have not been released.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.