More accessibility and mobility in Downtown Tucson through Stone Avenue Complete Street project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — If you're heading downtown this holiday season, big changes are making it easier to get around safely. The now-completed Stone Avenue Complete Streets project is designed to improve safety, mobility and accessibility.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

It incorporates more pedestrian-friendly streets while improving traffic. Some projects include a mid-block pedestrian crossing, extending the protected 2-way bike lane, and adding green storm water infrastructure. Green storm water infrastructure was added to the lanes as a way to capture, clean and infiltrate storm water.

Lifelong cyclist, Tom Thivener, says this is a game changer because walkers, cyclists, and drivers are now separated by speed.

"We need a lot more protected lanes on some of the busier streets. But I'm happy that they're doing it in downtown because that's the place I'd start with all the, you know, all the businesses, big destinations like the library, you know this is where people want to come. Now it's a little bit safer to get there," Thivener said.

Downtown businesses like Ike's Coffee & Tea hopes the improvements will bring more coffee seekers their way.

"So hey, why not stop in for a cup of coffee, you know, on a safe road that I can go ahead and park my bike? We have allowed people to bring their bikes inside so they can feel safer instead of leaving it outside," said Allison Medina, manager of Ike's Coffee & Tea Downtown.

Tucson transportation director, Sam Credio, says the work doesn't end here.

"Over the next five years, we look forward to completing 40 miles of new and improved sidewalk, 60 miles of bicycle improvements, street lighting on 14 corridors," said Credio. "And we know how desperately that is needed in our community."

The Tucson community had a direct hand in supporting this project. Tucson voters agreed to tax themselves to pay for this, Prop 101 and Prop 411 raised hundreds of millions of dollars for road improvements.

