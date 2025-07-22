Moonsoon mosquitos: Keeping you and your pets safe from deadly diseases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Monsoon brings an environment that allows mosquitos in Pima County to thrive and it’s not just people feeling the itch. Pets are also at risk from mosquito-borne diseases.

Mosquitos thrive during monsoon because they need water to breed.

Medical director of PACC Community Pet Clinic, Dr. Erin O’Donnell, says mosquito bites can lead to heartworm, which is a serious disease that can be deadly for pets if left untreated.

“Mosquitos can pose a little bit of a danger to the health of our domestic pets, and not just because they get itchy," said Dr. O'Donnell.

She adds that mosquito bites are not as noticeable on dogs as they are on cats.

“They don't get the red lumps. They don't get itchy. Cats can, though, but they don't get itchy, and the place where they got bitten by the mosquito, they actually get this large swelling of the bridge of their nose," Dr. O'Donnell said.

Dr. O'Donnell says providing dewormer medication to your pet can prevent them from heartworm disease even if they’re bitten by a mosquito.

“We would so much rather give a vaccine to a healthy pet than have to treat a sick pet than for something that could have been prevented by a medication or a vaccine," said Dr. O'Donnell.

It’s recommended that you drain any standing water from around your home, like your dog's water bowl, to keep mosquitos away.

Lauren Dinauer, public health program manager at the Pima County Health Department, says monsoon is when mosquito numbers increase, but population numbers especially rise in the fall.

“Specifically in Pima County, West Nile virus is endemic to the mosquito population," said Dinauer.

Symptoms can range when a human is bitten by a mosquito carrying a deadly disease, according to Ellen Santos, epidemiology program manager at Pima County Health Department.

“What's tricky about West Nile is it can really range from asymptomatic, meaning you feel no symptoms at all, all the way up to things as serious as like meningitis, but the more typical symptoms people might feel are feeling like you have the flu," said Santos.

If you have mosquito bites and start to feel flu-like symptoms, the Pima County Health Department says it’s important that you call your doctor.