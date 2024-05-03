Moms rally in Downtown Tucson, remembering children lost to drug overdoses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — According to the Arizona State Health Department, more than five Arizonans die of an opioid overdose every day.

On Friday morning, families and friends gathered downtown to honor loved ones who have died from drug overdoses.

Adam Klepp

They're trying to raise awareness about the rising number of drug overdose deaths, and also advocating for justice.

“She was 16. Just took one pill. It’s all it took," Danya Ayers said. "And she was gone within an hour.”

Ayers' daughter Hannah Pairrett thought she was taking a Percocet pill, but it was actually fentanyl.

"She absolutely loved any animals. She was in the orchestra. I hope people watch and notice what is going on," Ayers said.

And Ayers isn’t alone, as around 50 people gathered on Congress Street, then marched through Downtown Tucson.

Jacob Guerrero died at 31.

He was using cocaine, but didn’t know it was laced with fentanyl.

“The people using these drugs don’t know the fentanyl is in what they’re using. So they’re being deceived to death," Theresa Guerrero, his mom said.

While difficult to relive, Guerrero says this effort is essential to prevent more death in the future.

“We’re trying to spread awareness, so no other parent has to go through what we’re going through," She said.

The group is associated with APALD, the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs.They're holding another rally in Nogales on Saturday.