Mixing fun and education: Watershed Management Group’s ‘Family Saturday’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Every third Saturday of the month, kids participate in educational activities at Watershed Management Group’sfree ‘Family Saturday’ event.

Located at 1137 N. Dodge Blvd, the monthly events center on the environment and its species.

“It’s really just an experience for kids to come and families to experience what we have here on the site and get a little taste of something different every month,” Education and Engagement Coordinator, Maya Horner said.

The focus of January’s event was specifically on bees, birds, and reptiles. The focus of each event varies from month to month.

“We might teach about building rain gardens, we might teach about composting and using humanure from our composting toilets, we teach about beavers as keystone species in restoring riparian areas,” Education Program Director, Julie Regalado said.

Some of the activities in this month’s event included a skit, dance, and making ‘bee hotels.’

“Working with kids and being able to explain kind of complex issues at an early to young kids is super exciting,” Horner said.

While the events are typically held in the morning, February’s event will be held at night as the theme is ‘Winter Desert Nights.’

“One of our bat experts will come with her bat, we’ve invited Tucson Audubon to come, we often have the Herpetological Society join us with their reptiles and amphibians for those events. We hope that they’ll come back, too,” Regalado said.