Midtown Tucson neighborhood gets $500,000 in HUD funding

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded thirteen "Choice Neighborhood Planning Grants" in September to communities with HUD-funded housing in need of revitalization. One of those communities was the 29th St. Thrive Zone in Midtown Tucson.

Tucson's Mayor and Council approved allocating the $500,000 grant to the neighborhood in their Oct. 8 meeting.

The Thrive Zone was established in 2022. Over the past two years, Tucson's Department of Housing and Community Development has worked with neighbors in the 29th Street Thrive Zone, which encompasses everything from Alvernon to Craycroft and 22nd to Golf Links, to find the best ways to revitalize their community. This included hosting events like block parties and resource fairs as well as asking neighbors how to best serve the community.

City officials compare this project to the "Thrive in the '05'" initiative that worked on neighborhoods around Miracle Mile and Oracle.

Tucson's 29th St. Thrive Zone revitalization efforts are scheduled to run through 2026.