Midtown theater group bounces back from having items stolen with support from Tucson's creative community

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Jon-Lee Campbell was busy preparing the final details for an upcoming play, she couldn't ignore there was one thing missing to make it a real show: chairs for her audience to sit and comfortably enjoy the performance.

One day months before starting this run of local shows of the play 'I Hate Shakespeare,' Campbell said she'd come into work to find that someone stole several things that belonged to and in the DAE space; a walker, a ramp, and a guitar as well.

Campbell said she cried once she understood what happened.

"To have a good show, you need a good audience," Campbell said. "Especially with [this] theater. It's a very intimate space, and so you're right up close and personal."

Campbell founded Differently Abled Entertainment, a non-profit entertainment group that work in the heart of Midtown Tucson. Campbell says their mission is to talk about as many stories of human life as possible. "Our take on it is that everyone is differently-abled, because we all go about life differently."

Campbell says their funding comes from donations, sponsorships and ticket sales. They generally do not have the discretionary budget to replace all the stolen chairs. Luckily, Campbell said, an old cast-member, photographer and acting coach agreed to loan a set of chairs so DAE could put on their performance.

“It’s a lot like a family," DAE actor and comedian Timothy Foran said. "At the end of day, I think everybody has a pretty high camaraderie with each other.” Actor Ben Freese said he agrees. He's been a part of this acting community since he was 14, and he's seen countless examples of kindness.

"Even today (talking to you)," he said. "Somebody needs a ride, so someone gave them a ride; checked around with some other people, and one person was able to do it.”

Campbell is thankful to have this material support, but she still wants to have the financial security to replace anything that's broken, lost or stolen. "We also have other things that we want to do that we haven’t been able to do," she said.

Neighbors and families can support Differently Abled Entertainment by going to see plays like their "I Hate Shakespeare" show or donating through their text and website links. Campbell said DAE will also accept gift donations for costumes and set pieces.