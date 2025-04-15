Midtown park gets improvements, neighbors wonder how to help unhoused population

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With spring in full swing, Tucsonans are heading back outdoors — and for Midtown residents, McCormick Park is looking a lot greener and more inviting.

The city of Tucson recently invested $300,000 in upgrades at the neighborhood park, located near Columbus Boulevard and Ft. Lowell Road.

Renovations include a revamped community garden, the planting of 43 new trees and the addition of a walking path that has already drawn positive attention.

“I think folks have been really excited,” said Stephanie Kopplin, project manager for City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Capital Planning and Development. “The people that we saw outside here on Saturday were excited and using the path.”

Kopplin confirmed the project is nearly complete and expected to wrap up by the end of June.

While the upgrades are welcome, some neighbors say the city still needs to address concerns about unhoused individuals living in the park — particularly under its ramadas.

“It’s not like there’s forty people here,” said parkgoer Mark Logan. “But there’s always somebody here.”

William Layton, who has lived in McCormick Park for years, says most people who take refuge in the park are peaceful and respectful.

“I’ve slept in the park. People are peaceful and good here. And that’s what makes it a nice place to be,” Layton said. He added that he tries to keep the park clean but wishes others would do the same. “Americans in general just throw trash on the ground, and it’s not a good thing to do — how are we gonna keep the environment green? Especially in a park!”

The city encourages anyone with concerns to call 311 for non-emergency complaints or 911 for emergencies. Kopplin said using the 311 app can also connect residents to support services.

“If there are issues, the best way to report those is using the 311 app,” she said. “That really connects people to our Housing First program.”