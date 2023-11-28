Midtown neighbors living in Winterhaven prepare a year for Festival of Lights

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, and in the Winterhaven neighborhood in Tucson, the bells are already ringing, the lights are already getting strung up, and the Christmas lawn gnomes have come out to play on front yards.

The Winterhaven Festival of Lights doesn’t open until December 9, but it’s something that neighbors said takes about a year to prep. For them, Christmas is an all year around tradition.

Austin Baum, his kids, and his neighbors have been getting ready for months.

“You come out and start decorating and help your neighbors,” Baum said.

He’s lived in Winterhaven for 11 years and for ten of those years, his house has been known as the house with the big “Believe” sign up front, a light up sign that can be seen from even blocks away.

“We have a giant believe sign that has become a staple and we’ve had a number of engagements, right here,” he said.

Yes, that’s right! At least 5 marriage engagements!

Just like Santa and his toy shop, getting ready for the festival means coordinating services and permits with the City of Tucson, Tucson Police Department and vendors.

“We always get a little aggressive in our planning come August or September and then realize we ran out of time when Thanksgiving gets here,” he said.

Just about a block away, Derek Maloney is sporting his team spirit with a Tucson Roadrunners themed house.

“I play adult league hockey so it just kind of fit!” Maloney said.

He’s a block captain for the neighborhood, which means he is in charge of checking the lights on his street.

“We try to help people who maybe can’t all put up lights,” he said.

TEP and Cox will also be stringing lights onto the trees in the neighborhood. The event is also a fundraiser for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

It’s a community event that they say is a way they’re giving light to what the Tucson community is all about.

“It’s a great event for everybody. You don’t have to believe in any particular holiday, but just come enjoy the lights,” Baum said.