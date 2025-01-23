Midtown Episcopal church emphasizes inclusion in response to Trump's action on gender

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Trump's executive order directing federal agencies to recognize only two sexes—male and female—is reigniting debates about identity and inclusion across the nation. The administration says the decision aims to protect women’s rights, but not everyone agrees.

At Grace St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Midtown Tucson, Reverend Gary Cyr says the order contradicts the teachings of love and acceptance central to his faith.

“Gender and identity are much more complex,” Reverend Cyr said, sharing his perspective as a queer gay man.

The executive order eliminates recognition of gender identities outside the binary of male and female, with President Trump stating, "This week, I will also end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life."

Reverend Cyr, however, believes this policy ignores the complexities of human identity and poses significant risks for transgender individuals.

"Your internal landscape, your internal self-identity may not always match your external landscape," he explained. "Trans folks are trying to find some unity and harmony between what they sense internally, so their external presentation matches that."

Despite the federal stance, Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and many other Episcopal congregations remain committed to serving as safe spaces for anyone, regardless of identity. Reverend Cyr emphasized the importance of welcoming all people and dismantling harmful misconceptions about gender.

“A lot of this is going to require diffusing the misconceptions, the lies, the confusion that it all generates so that people can speak their truth,” he said.

Reverend Cyr says Grace St. Paul’s will continue to affirm and support all individuals, regardless of gender identity, and he hopes other faith-based communities will follow suit.