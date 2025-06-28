Midtown church stretching resources to help the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A local church is looking for ways to continue to help homeless people now that budget cuts are leading to fewer available resources.

The pastor at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church says supplies are running short, just as he’s seeing 120 to 130 homeless people a day come in for a simple bagged lunch, compared to 50 or 60 who used to come in.

Reverend Gary Cyr says grant funding is disappearing, and other programs are shutting down due to a lack of federal and state money.

He also says many of the people who need help are younger than he’s seen before.

"I think there's a real misperception amongst people who feel the homeless are lazy, they're on drugs," Cyr said. "[That] they're doing all sorts of things to not be employed, when, in fact, because of the housing situation in Tucson, younger people are now living out of their car because they can't afford their rent, which impacts their ability to have employment. How do you shower and get dressed in your car to go to work?"

Cyr says Grace St. Paul’s depends on donations, whether those donations come in the form of money or food. In addition, he says there’s a real need for pet food, too.

If you're interested in supporting the programs at Grace St. Paul's, you can find more information at the church's website.