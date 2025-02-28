Middle school student arrested in classmate’s drug death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There’s an arrest in the death of a 14 year old girl killed by a fentanyl overdose. The suspect is the same age as the teen who died.

It was a lesson in drug use at the Middle School level when we learned of the death of a 14 year old girl who went to Mansfeld Middle School. To be fair we need to make clear she did not die on school grounds, she died at home. Now we have learned of the arrest of another 14 year old in connection with this case.

Information is especially tight in this case because the young female who died and the young male arrested are both too young to be adults in the eyes of the law.

The Pima County Attorney's office confirms the male will be charged as a juvenile.

Tucson Police reports show felony charges against him including Manslaughter, violation of a drug free school zone and involving a minor in a drug offense.

The autopsy report on fourteen year old Sophia Urquilla calls her death an accidental overdose.

She was found at home, in bed, dead. Her family says she had not been ill and they told police they did not know her to be involved with drugs.

But the toxicology reports shows fentanyl in her blood at four and a half times the level that has caused overdose deaths. It also shows concentrations of THC consistent with marijuana use.

Tucson Police continued their investigation after the autopsy ruling. On February 14—about two weeks after Sophia Urquilla died they went to the home of the 14 year old male and arrested him.

Thursday, TUSD confirmed the male is no longer at student at Mansfeld.

Search warrant documents show detectives did not find the evidence of drugs they expected to find but they did seize cellphones and electronic tablets. In modern investigations, detectives often find electronic messages that become key evidence in a case.