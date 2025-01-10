Mayor Romero spotlights Prop 414 in Annual Report to Tucsonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In Mayor Regina Romero's annual report to Tucsonans on Tuesday at the Tucson Convention Center, she focused on the proposed safe and vibrant plan or Prop 414, which will be in the hands of voters in March.

Prop 414 is a proposed half cent sales tax for the next ten years. The money will be allocated into five areas: enhanced emergency response, neighborhood resiliency, affordable housing, technology investments and investments in first responders.

"Mayor and council work to make the best use of each and every one of your tax dollars," Romero said. "Every Tucsonan should understand the tax dollars are getting put to work in Tucson based on what Tucsonans say they need and want."

The money would go to things like more affordable housing projects, hiring and training more firefighters and police officers and upgrading their equipment.

Outside of the convention center, a group spoke against Prop 414. April Putney is a member of the No Prop 414 Coalition and she said it underfunds things like housing and mental health support.

"Our issue with the budget on the ballot is that it does not speak to community needs and ignores community priorities," she said. "Instead it's asking for Tucsonans to pay for their own surveillance, their own eviction enforcement and policing in general."

Romero said with this tax, she wants to continue to serve the community and programs like housing first.

"I don't like to go and ask for money from Tucsonans but we are seeing aggressive cuts from the state because of their tax cuts to corporations,"