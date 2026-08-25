Massive new Joe Pagac mural at the Grant Road underpass could feature your 'uniquely Tucson' car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Your old car, truck, motorcycle or even camper could become part of a massive new public mural planned for the Grant Road underpass.

Tucson artist Joe Pagac is asking the community to help shape the proposed artwork, which would cover the sloped walls leading into the underpass on both sides.

Video: Watch below as Joe Pagac talks about the new project and how the community can get involved:

Pagac tells me he is looking for vehicles that feel uniquely Tucson or representative of I-10 — including classic cars and memorable vehicles people may see driving around town. Community members can submit ideas in the comments on his social media post and vote for their favorite suggestions.

"This is a great way for the community to get involved in my next project, and I'm really excited to hear what their ideas are for this one. These murals are for everyone, so I'm excited this design can be such a collaborative effort," said Pagac.

The proposed mural would be designed to look like another lane of traffic traveling in both directions, with plenty of room for vehicles submitted by the public. Included here are a couple images from Pagac, ideas he created for the mockup that could possibly be incorporated in the final work.

Residents will also have a chance to share their ideas in person during a public feedback session from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Old Pascua Museum & Yaqui Culture Center, 856 W. Calle Santa Ana.

The event will be held in the museum's outdoor courtyard. Snacks and cold drinks will be provided, and parking will be available along Calle Santa Ana and in the dirt lot west of the museum.

Pagac was selected by a community public art panel to create the proposed mural for the Grant Road Underpass Project. Organizers said feedback from the public session will help shape the final design.

The project is funded by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility and the Regional Transportation Authority.

(Images courtesy Joe Pagac.)